Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $308,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $3.97 on Friday, hitting $411.08. 446,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.74.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

