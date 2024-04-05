Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,713 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

