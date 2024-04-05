Arvest Investments Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

