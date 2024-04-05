Arvest Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. 447,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,127. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.