Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $11.20 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in HP were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.