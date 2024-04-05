Arvest Trust Co. N A Invests $3.53 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,393. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.