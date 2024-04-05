Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 4,078 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. 7,045,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642,591. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.99. The company has a market cap of $217.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

