ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASA Gold and Precious Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %
ASA stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
