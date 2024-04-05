ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0717 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $47.38 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07244741 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,653,942.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

