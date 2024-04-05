Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,210 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.14. 246,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,836. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.07 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

