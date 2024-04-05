Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $32,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,995. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.85 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day moving average of $244.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

