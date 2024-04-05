Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 21,678 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 475,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $31,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 240,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $75.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

