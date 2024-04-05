Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,431 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $310.39. The company had a trading volume of 334,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

