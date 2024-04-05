Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $44,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.77. 277,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,588. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $505.64 and its 200 day moving average is $478.24.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.