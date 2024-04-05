Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $28.60 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.11. 481,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.85%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

