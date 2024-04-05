Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $30.87 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.98. 1,500,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,381. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

