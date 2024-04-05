Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34.65 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $34,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.28. 127,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,496 shares of company stock worth $585,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

