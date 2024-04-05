Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,424 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Iron Mountain worth $41,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

IRM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,124 shares of company stock worth $12,395,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

