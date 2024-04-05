Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,309 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. 1,021,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,673,824,672.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

