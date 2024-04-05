Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,334. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.89.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

