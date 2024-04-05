Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,556 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. 1,769,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,610,983. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.