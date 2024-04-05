Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,695 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $43,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.97. 316,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.