Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATOS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

ATOS stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $263.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.20. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

