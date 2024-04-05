Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.50

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 18600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of C$824.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$169.27 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.2624434 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

