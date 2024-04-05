Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.08

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.08 and last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 75982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.
About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF
The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
