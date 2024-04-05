Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 58,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. 1,910,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

