Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 426,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,553. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

