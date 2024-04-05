Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,890 shares of company stock worth $33,081,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

MU traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,070,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,947,311. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

