Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 498,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

