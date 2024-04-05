Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,681,000 after acquiring an additional 400,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after acquiring an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.87 on Friday, hitting $155.21. 3,255,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.26 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

