Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.10. 694,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,789. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.17 and a 200 day moving average of $259.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $1,181,067.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,265.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,067.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,107 shares in the company, valued at $31,582,265.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

