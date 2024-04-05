Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $6,235,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,185,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Boeing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,336 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $3,519,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.19. 1,888,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,999,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

