Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading 20% Higher

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 226,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 73,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Avrupa Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.