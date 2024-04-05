Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 16.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $48.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.40 or 0.00014054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007934 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00021558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,785.33 or 0.99870380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011657 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00125883 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,954,118 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,949,817.7815563 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.54911876 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $40,474,176.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

