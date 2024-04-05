AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

