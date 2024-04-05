Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.73.
AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
AXON opened at $306.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.09 and a 200-day moving average of $249.61. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.40 and a beta of 0.93.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
