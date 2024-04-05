B. Riley Begins Coverage on Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,181. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

