B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Atlanticus in a report released on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Atlanticus’ current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Atlanticus stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 16.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 10.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

