Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.71.

NYSE BANC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.66%.

In other Banc of California news, insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 243,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 69.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 75.3% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 648,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at about $6,366,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

