Bank of America Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $357.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $354.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.28. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.