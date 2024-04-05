Bank of America Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $144.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MU. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.62.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $124.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $130.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 97.9% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

