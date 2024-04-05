Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,268,945. The company has a market capitalization of $290.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,183,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

