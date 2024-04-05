Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 7,910,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 40,314,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.34.
The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
