Bank of America Trims Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Target Price to $113.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $138.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

LW traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. 7,275,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,997. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $4,039,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

