Barclays Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $122.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

