Barclays Increases Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $625.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $558.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $555.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.15. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $308.26 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

