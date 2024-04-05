Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $294.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $296.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $264.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.76. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.