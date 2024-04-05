Barclays Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $500.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $469.08.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $466.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lennox International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lennox International by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

