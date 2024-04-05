Baytex Energy Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Baytex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.65.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.90. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.27%.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

