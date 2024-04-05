BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE:BCE opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

